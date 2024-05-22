Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $451.25 on Tuesday. Atrion has a 1-year low of $274.98 and a 1-year high of $602.59. The company has a market capitalization of $794.20 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $426.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.96.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 592.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Atrion by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

