ATS (TSE:ATS) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATS. Cormark decreased their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$68.00 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.29.

ATS stock opened at C$45.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.32. ATS has a 12-month low of C$41.12 and a 12-month high of C$64.80.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

