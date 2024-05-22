Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $44.93 million for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative return on equity of 177.64% and a negative net margin of 104.98%.

Ault Alliance Stock Performance

Ault Alliance stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ault Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ault Alliance stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Ault Alliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Ault Alliance Company Profile

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

