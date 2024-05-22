Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.91

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.91 and last traded at $67.80, with a volume of 15895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,648,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $138,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

