Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.55

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 116169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. Research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $608,931.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,704.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,641 shares of company stock valued at $7,662,051. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

