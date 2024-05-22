B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Runway Growth Finance in a report released on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Runway Growth Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RWAY. TheStreet lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of RWAY opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 18.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 33.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at $766,640.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

