B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.57.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BTG

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,216,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011,832 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 31.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 595,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 454,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.