Bakkt Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,374 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the typical volume of 2,165 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BKKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Bakkt in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $12.50 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Bakkt
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bakkt by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bakkt Price Performance
BKKT opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. Bakkt has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $208.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.23.
Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($7.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($4.50). The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.00 million. Bakkt had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Equities analysts expect that Bakkt will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bakkt
Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.
