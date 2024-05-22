Bakkt Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,374 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the typical volume of 2,165 call options.

BKKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Bakkt in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $12.50 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other Bakkt news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 110,480 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,402.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 110,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,402.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bakkt by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKKT opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. Bakkt has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $208.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.23.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($7.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($4.50). The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.00 million. Bakkt had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Equities analysts expect that Bakkt will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

