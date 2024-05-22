Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Director Pedro Henrique Mariani Sells 5,000 Shares

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ball Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BALL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BALL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,372,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,022,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ball by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,730,000 after buying an additional 874,325 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.