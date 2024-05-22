Barclays Lowers Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $19.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

PRVA opened at $16.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 107.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,506 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $26,927.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,125.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,506 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $26,927.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,125.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $69,889.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,390 shares of company stock valued at $897,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

