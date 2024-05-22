Barclays Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $6.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAA. Bank of America decreased their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 120.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 60,375 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 28.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 24.7% in the first quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 40.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 562,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 162,013 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

