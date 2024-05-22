Barnes & Noble Education Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,021 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 136% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,704 call options.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The business had revenue of $456.67 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 90,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

