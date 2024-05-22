Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on BECN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,118,000 after acquiring an additional 909,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $59,850,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $33,416,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,293.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after buying an additional 370,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $35,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $63.42 and a 12-month high of $103.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -154.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average is $88.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.