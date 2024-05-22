Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,268 ($16.12) and last traded at GBX 1,242 ($15.79), with a volume of 240253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,180 ($15.00).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,554.46%.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BYG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,359 ($17.27) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.07) to GBX 1,285 ($16.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,236.50 ($15.72).

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,081.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,099.77.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.