Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) vs. MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Critical Survey

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bit Origin has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bit Origin and MoneyLion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $7.09 million 1.82 -$28.22 million N/A N/A MoneyLion $423.43 million 2.11 -$45.24 million ($2.90) -29.30

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bit Origin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyLion.

1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of MoneyLion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Origin and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion -6.42% -3.02% -1.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bit Origin and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 5 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $78.60, indicating a potential downside of 7.50%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Summary

MoneyLion beats Bit Origin on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides marketplace solutions, such as valuable distribution, acquisition, growth, and monetization channels; and creative media and brand content services. MoneyLion Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

