BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 15.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.12. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.59.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.33 per share, with a total value of 266,130.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,492,010 shares in the company, valued at 334,634,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 507,910 shares of company stock worth $8,261,621 over the last ninety days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

