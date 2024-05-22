BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0889 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 273,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $2,219,593.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,053,786.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,349,224 shares of company stock worth $10,810,878.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

