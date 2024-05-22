BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) Insider Solomon Soquar Acquires 10,000 Shares

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Soquar purchased 10,000 shares of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £20,500 ($26,054.91).

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON BRSA opened at GBX 202 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 198.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 190.51. The stock has a market cap of £155.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,683.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172.50 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 207 ($2.63).

Get BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

