Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 1,901,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,568,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,413. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

