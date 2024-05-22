Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLMN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

