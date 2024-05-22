Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) & Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Head to Head Comparison

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) and Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and Churchill Capital Corp VII, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00 Churchill Capital Corp VII 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Owl Capital Co. III currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp VII.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital Co. III $422.83 million 4.63 $271.96 million $2.27 7.00 Churchill Capital Corp VII N/A N/A $16.39 million N/A N/A

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and Churchill Capital Corp VII’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than Churchill Capital Corp VII.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Churchill Capital Corp VII shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Churchill Capital Corp VII shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and Churchill Capital Corp VII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital Co. III 63.33% 13.62% 6.78% Churchill Capital Corp VII N/A -6.57% 0.66%

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats Churchill Capital Corp VII on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

