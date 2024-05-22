Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Blue Owl Capital traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 199151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

OBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OBDC

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.71%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.