BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Shares Up 0%

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.55 and last traded at $49.55. Approximately 1,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

About BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

