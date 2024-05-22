Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 404,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $156.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.