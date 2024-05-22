Boyd Group Services Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.11 EPS.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
TSE BYD opened at C$230.94 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$228.56 and a 1-year high of C$324.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$273.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$278.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
