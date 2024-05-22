Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $169.91 and last traded at $169.91. Approximately 1,065 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.00.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 8.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average of $204.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $786.55 million during the quarter.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

