British Land (LON:BLND) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded British Land to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.49) to GBX 405 ($5.15) in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 382.25 ($4.86).

Get British Land alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLND

British Land Stock Down 1.0 %

About British Land

BLND opened at GBX 394.80 ($5.02) on Monday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 421.90 ($5.36). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 390.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 378.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -346.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53.

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.