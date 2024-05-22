Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Simon Litherland Acquires 14 Shares

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($12.76) per share, with a total value of £140.56 ($178.65).
Britvic stock opened at GBX 999 ($12.70) on Wednesday. Britvic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 770 ($9.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,025 ($13.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 861.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 857. The company has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,081.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 6,458.33%.
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.
