Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Simon Litherland Acquires 14 Shares

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($12.76) per share, with a total value of £140.56 ($178.65).

Britvic Price Performance

Britvic stock opened at GBX 999 ($12.70) on Wednesday. Britvic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 770 ($9.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,025 ($13.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 861.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 857. The company has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,081.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 6,458.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.22) price target for the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.44) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Britvic

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.