Brokerages Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT at $8.69

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALHC

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO John E. Kao purchased 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 968,637 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 49.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,747,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 905,015 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 39.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 544,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after purchasing an additional 322,661 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,417 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.