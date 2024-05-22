Brokerages Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT at $8.69

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.69.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 968,637 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 49.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,747,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 905,015 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 39.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 544,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after purchasing an additional 322,661 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,417 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
