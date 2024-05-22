Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) PT at C$105.23

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$105.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of DOO opened at C$92.90 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$77.42 and a 1-year high of C$122.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.89.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 10.0638075 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

