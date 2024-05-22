Brokerages Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Target Price at $590.83

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $590.83.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $363.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $405.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a twelve month low of $363.11 and a twelve month high of $749.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 32.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,409,000 after buying an additional 48,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,447,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 26.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,353,000 after buying an additional 42,376 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,906.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,911,000 after buying an additional 152,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 111,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,575,000 after buying an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

