Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) PT at $9.46

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

CX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE CX opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50. CEMEX has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CEMEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,024,000 after buying an additional 152,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,521,007 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after buying an additional 5,542,723 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in CEMEX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,262,000 after buying an additional 1,471,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,341,000 after buying an additional 318,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

