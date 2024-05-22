Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Price Target at C$24.94

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.50.
A number of research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
