Brokerages Set Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Target Price at $17.83

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research analysts have commented on MGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

MGX stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73. Metagenomi has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Analysts predict that Metagenomi will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Metagenomi in the first quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Metagenomi in the first quarter worth about $8,205,000.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

