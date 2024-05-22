Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT at C$110.50

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$110.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NA shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank of Canada

Insider Buying and Selling

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$115.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$103.94. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$84.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.81.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.