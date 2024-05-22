Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Target Price at $20.65

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.65.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,449,417 shares of company stock valued at $415,467,436. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.76.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

