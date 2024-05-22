Brokerages Set Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Price Target at $3.48

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.48.

PSNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 13.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $0.95 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 273,479 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 220,147 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 170,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.