Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) PT at C$113.50

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$113.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$112.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$90.46 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$84.66 and a 12 month high of C$113.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.95.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8884143 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.38%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

