Brokerages Set SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) PT at $25.40

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, EVP Gary Wayne Petty, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $51,782.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,938.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 68.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $395.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.68. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 million. Analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

