Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT at $16.69

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $503.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.69. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

