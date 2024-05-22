Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target at $308.78

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.44.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $275.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $1,418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,740 shares of company stock valued at $37,031,694. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

