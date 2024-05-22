Brokerages Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target at $10.15

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEAT. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $5.01 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,336,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,976,000 after buying an additional 410,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,240,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,222,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Vivid Seats by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Vivid Seats by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,520,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 223,676 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vivid Seats by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 273,734 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

