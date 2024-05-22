Brokers Issue Forecasts for IN8bio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for IN8bio in a report released on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for IN8bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for IN8bio’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INAB. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of IN8bio in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IN8bio from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

IN8bio Stock Performance

INAB opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. IN8bio has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INAB. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter valued at $5,216,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of IN8bio by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 36,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in IN8bio by 98.3% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

