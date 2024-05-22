Brokers Set Expectations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

