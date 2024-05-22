Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives $11.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKL. StockNews.com upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,493,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,026,000 after buying an additional 870,327 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1,699.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 235,366 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 92,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

