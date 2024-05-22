Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 836 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 162.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $216.33 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

