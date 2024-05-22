Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,677,000 after purchasing an additional 586,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after purchasing an additional 288,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,867,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,868,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,330,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

