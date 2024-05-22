Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 7,945 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after buying an additional 88,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

