Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,553 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 62,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 266,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.