Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after buying an additional 172,641 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 442.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1,291.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,151 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,889,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $235.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $181.59 and a 1-year high of $235.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.00 and a 200-day moving average of $218.46.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.